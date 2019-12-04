Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed 2B Marco Hernandez and LHP Josh Osich to one-year contracts.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Re-signed RHP James Hoyt to a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired RHP Dylan Bundy from Baltimore for RHPs Kyle Bradish, Isaac Mattson, Kyle Brnovich and Zach Peek.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Carl Edwards Jr.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with LHP Cole Hamels on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DE Derek Wolfe on IR. Claimed OL Patrick Morris off waivers from Pittsburgh.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed K Chase McLaughlin off of waivers. Waived TE Matt Lengel.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WR Gehrig Dieter. Signed RB Spencer Ware.

AN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DB Antone Exum Jr. to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Nashville F Ryan Johansen and San Jose F Evander Kane $5,000 for elbowing.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced weightlifter Lawrence Letellier accepted a two-year suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.

COLLEGE

N.C. STATE — Promoted co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Tony Gibson to defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments