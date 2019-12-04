BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed 2B Marco Hernandez and LHP Josh Osich to one-year contracts.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Re-signed RHP James Hoyt to a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired RHP Dylan Bundy from Baltimore for RHPs Kyle Bradish, Isaac Mattson, Kyle Brnovich and Zach Peek.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Carl Edwards Jr.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with LHP Cole Hamels on a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DE Derek Wolfe on IR. Claimed OL Patrick Morris off waivers from Pittsburgh.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed K Chase McLaughlin off of waivers. Waived TE Matt Lengel.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WR Gehrig Dieter. Signed RB Spencer Ware.
AN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DB Antone Exum Jr. to a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Nashville F Ryan Johansen and San Jose F Evander Kane $5,000 for elbowing.
OLYMPIC SPORTS
USADA — Announced weightlifter Lawrence Letellier accepted a two-year suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.
COLLEGE
N.C. STATE — Promoted co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Tony Gibson to defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
