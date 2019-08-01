BASEBALL
COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE — Suspended Pittsburgh RHP Keone Kela 10 games, Cincinnati LHP Amir Garrett eight games, Cincinnati manager David Bell six games, Pittsburgh INF Jose Osuna five games, Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle two games and Cincinnati RHP Jared Hughes, Pittsburgh RHP Kyle Crick and Cleveland OF Yasiel Puig three games for their actions during Tuesday night's game.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Traded RHP Dan Straily to Philadelphia for cash.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded OF Joe McCarthy to San Francisco for LHP Jacob Lopez.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived F Patrick Patterson.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Tre Boston to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — PK Phil Dawson announced his retirement.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived TE Daniel Helm. Waived/injured WR Fred Trevillion. Signed DT Dee Liner.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Claimed G Tyler Catalina off waivers from Washington. Waived G Tiano Pupungatoa.
NEW YORK JETS — Agreed to terms with C Ryan Kalil.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed DT Anthony Rush. Claimed WR Jordan Lasley off waivers from Baltimore. Waived WR Brian Burt.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Added LB Jordan Williams and DL Chris Nelson. Waived S Jonathan Crawford and LB Gimel President.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived RB Elijah Wellman. Signed LB Garrett Sickels.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Bought out the final two seasons of D Kevin Shattenkirk's contract.
COLLEGE
AUGUSTA — Announced sophomore men's basketball C Tyshaun Crawford is transferring from Georgia Southern.
EAST CAROLINA — Named Jason Dietrich pitching coach.
VIRGINIA TECH — Announced defensive coordinator Bud Foster will retire after the 2019 season.
WISCONSIN — Named Alando Tucker interim assistant men's basketball coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.