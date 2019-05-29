BASEBALL
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed SS Carlos Correa on the 10-day IL.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed LW Joe Gambardella to a two-year contract extension.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Jarred Tinordi to a two-year, two-way contract.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Named Bob Boughner assistant coach.
COLLEGE
CREIGHTON — Senior G Davion Mintz withdrew from the NBA draft.
DUKE — Senior F Javin DeLaurier withdrew from the NBA draft.
FLORIDA — Sophomore G Andrew Nembhard withdrew from the NBA draft.
GONZAGA — Senior F Killian Tillie and sophomore F Filip Petrusev withdrew from the NBA draft.
IDAHO — Placed men's basketball coach Don Verlin on administrative leave.
MARYLAND — Senior G Anthony Cowan Jr. withdrew from the NBA draft.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Stan Holt men's basketball coach.
OREGON — Mutually agreed with baseball coach George Horton not to exercise his one-year contract option for the 2020 season.
WICHITA STATE — Signed Eric Wedge baseball coach to a five-year contract.
