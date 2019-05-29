Clip art sports

BASEBALL

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed SS Carlos Correa on the 10-day IL.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed LW Joe Gambardella to a two-year contract extension.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Jarred Tinordi to a two-year, two-way contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Named Bob Boughner assistant coach.

COLLEGE

CREIGHTON — Senior G Davion Mintz withdrew from the NBA draft.

DUKE — Senior F Javin DeLaurier withdrew from the NBA draft.

FLORIDA — Sophomore G Andrew Nembhard withdrew from the NBA draft.

GONZAGA — Senior F Killian Tillie and sophomore F Filip Petrusev withdrew from the NBA draft.

IDAHO — Placed men's basketball coach Don Verlin on administrative leave.

MARYLAND — Senior G Anthony Cowan Jr. withdrew from the NBA draft.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Stan Holt men's basketball coach.

OREGON — Mutually agreed with baseball coach George Horton not to exercise his one-year contract option for the 2020 season.

WICHITA STATE — Signed Eric Wedge baseball coach to a five-year contract.

