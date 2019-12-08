Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Finnegan.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA STATE — Named Mike Norvell football coach.

MEMPHIS — Promoted deputy head football coach and co-offensive coordinator Ryan Silverfield to interim head coach.

RUTGERS — Named Francis Brown secondary coach.

