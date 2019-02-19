Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed 3B Mike Moustakas to a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Charles Clay to a one-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with OL Ty Sambrello on a three-year contract extension.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Declined the contract option on WR Terrance Williams.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Dom Capers senior defensive assistant.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed TE Scott Simonson.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Andre Ellington.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Thomas McCollum to a one-year contract.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA GYMNASTICS — Named Li Li Leung president and CEO.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments