BASEBALL
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed 3B Mike Moustakas to a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Charles Clay to a one-year contract.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with OL Ty Sambrello on a three-year contract extension.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Declined the contract option on WR Terrance Williams.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Dom Capers senior defensive assistant.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed TE Scott Simonson.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Andre Ellington.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Thomas McCollum to a one-year contract.
OLYMPIC SPORTS
USA GYMNASTICS — Named Li Li Leung president and CEO.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.