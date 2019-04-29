Clip art sports

BASEBALL

American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed 1B/OF Mark Canha on the 10-day IL.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Aaron Wilkerson on the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Derek Holland placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 28.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Houston Rockets G Chris Paul $35,000 for aggressively confronting and making contact with a game official.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Traded TE Jacob Hollister to the Seattle Seahawks.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — K Sebastian Janikowski announced his retirement.

COLLEGE

DAYTON — Named Tee Overman defensive coordinator, Brian Steiner special teams coordinator/defensive ends coach, James Daniels flyers coach, Christian Bryan wide receivers coach and Scott Horcher cornerbacks coach.

TCU — Named Tony Benford men's assistant basketball coach.

TEXAS TECH — Signed men's basketball coach Chris Beard to contract extension through the 2024-25 season.

