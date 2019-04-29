BASEBALL
American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed 1B/OF Mark Canha on the 10-day IL.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Aaron Wilkerson on the 10-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Derek Holland placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 28.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Houston Rockets G Chris Paul $35,000 for aggressively confronting and making contact with a game official.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Traded TE Jacob Hollister to the Seattle Seahawks.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — K Sebastian Janikowski announced his retirement.
COLLEGE
DAYTON — Named Tee Overman defensive coordinator, Brian Steiner special teams coordinator/defensive ends coach, James Daniels flyers coach, Christian Bryan wide receivers coach and Scott Horcher cornerbacks coach.
TCU — Named Tony Benford men's assistant basketball coach.
TEXAS TECH — Signed men's basketball coach Chris Beard to contract extension through the 2024-25 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.