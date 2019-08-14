Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed DT Dare Odeyingbo off waivers from Tampa Bay.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived P Ryan Anderson. Claimed P Johnny Townsend off waivers from Oakland. Signed DB Terrell Sinkfield Jr.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Emanuel Hall. Waived S Micah Abernathy.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Traded F Adam Erne to Detroit for a 2020 fourth-round draft pick.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments