FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed DT Dare Odeyingbo off waivers from Tampa Bay.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived P Ryan Anderson. Claimed P Johnny Townsend off waivers from Oakland. Signed DB Terrell Sinkfield Jr.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Emanuel Hall. Waived S Micah Abernathy.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Traded F Adam Erne to Detroit for a 2020 fourth-round draft pick.
