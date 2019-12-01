Clip art sports

FOOTBALL

National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released TE Alize Mack from the practice squad. Signed DT Devaroe Lawrence to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DT Albert Huggins. Activated CB Cre'Von LeBlanc from IR. Signed TE Josh Perkins from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released LB Carroll Phillips. Signed LB Chris Odom from the practice squad.

COLLEGE

NORTHWESTERN — Announced offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mick McCall will not return next season.

RUTGERS — Agreed to terms with football coach Greg Schiano.

SOUTH FLORIDA — Fired football coach Charlie Strong.

TEXAS — Fired defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Drew Mehringer. Demoted offensive coordinator Tim Beck to quarterbacks coach. Announced co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Craig Naviar will be the interim defensive coordinator; and inside receivers coach Corby Meekins will no longer coach but will stay in the program in an administrative role.

UTSA — Fired football coach Frank Wilson.

