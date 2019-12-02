Clip art sports

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Acquired LHP Easton Lucas from Miami Marlins for INF Jonathan Villar.

BOSTON RED SOX — Traded C Sandy León to Cleveland for RHP Adenys Bautista.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with C James McCann on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to RHP Ryan Burr, LHP Caleb Frare and INF Yolmer Sánchez. Released RHP Thyago Vieira.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Mike Montgomery on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to SS Humberto Arteaga, 3B Cheslor Cuthbert, SS Erick Mejia and RHP Jesse Hahn.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with INF Ehire Adrianza on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to 1B C.J. Cron and RHP Trevor Hildenberger.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired C Austin Allen and a player to be named from San Diego for 2B Jurickson Profar.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jharel Cotton on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to INF Addison Russell and LHP Danny Hultzen.

MIAMI MARLINS — Claimed 1B Jesus Aguilar off waivers from Tampa Bay.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Ben Gamel and SS Orlando Arcia on one-year contracts. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to LHP Alex Claudio, RHP Junior Guerra, RHP Jimmy Nelson, INF Tyler Saladino and 3b Travis Shaw.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Tramaine Brock Sr. and RB Zach Zenner.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL John Wetzel. Activated Matt Bosher from IR. Assigned OL Chris Lindstrom to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed TE T.J. Hockenson on IR.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released CB Tremon Smith.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Eric Rowe to a contract extension through the 2022 season.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed LB Ben Gedeon on IR. Signed WR Alexander Hollins from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Claimed DL Albert Huggins off waivers from Philadelphia. Released K Kai Forbath.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Activated LB Marquel Lee. Waived WR Trevor Davis.

COLLEGE

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE — Fined Auburn $250,000 after fans stormed the football field celebrating a 48-45 win over Alabama on Nov. 30.

NORTH TEXAS — Fired defensive coordinator Troy Reffett and offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder.

OLD DOMINION — Announced the resignation of football coach Bobby Wilder.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Announced senior QB Jake Bentley is leaving the program and will transfer.

WASHINGTON — Announced the resignation of football coach Chris Petersen. Promoted defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake to head football coach.

