BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Acquired LHP Easton Lucas from Miami Marlins for INF Jonathan Villar.
BOSTON RED SOX — Traded C Sandy León to Cleveland for RHP Adenys Bautista.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with C James McCann on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to RHP Ryan Burr, LHP Caleb Frare and INF Yolmer Sánchez. Released RHP Thyago Vieira.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Mike Montgomery on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to SS Humberto Arteaga, 3B Cheslor Cuthbert, SS Erick Mejia and RHP Jesse Hahn.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with INF Ehire Adrianza on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to 1B C.J. Cron and RHP Trevor Hildenberger.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired C Austin Allen and a player to be named from San Diego for 2B Jurickson Profar.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jharel Cotton on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to INF Addison Russell and LHP Danny Hultzen.
MIAMI MARLINS — Claimed 1B Jesus Aguilar off waivers from Tampa Bay.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Ben Gamel and SS Orlando Arcia on one-year contracts. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to LHP Alex Claudio, RHP Junior Guerra, RHP Jimmy Nelson, INF Tyler Saladino and 3b Travis Shaw.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Tramaine Brock Sr. and RB Zach Zenner.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL John Wetzel. Activated Matt Bosher from IR. Assigned OL Chris Lindstrom to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed TE T.J. Hockenson on IR.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released CB Tremon Smith.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Eric Rowe to a contract extension through the 2022 season.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed LB Ben Gedeon on IR. Signed WR Alexander Hollins from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Claimed DL Albert Huggins off waivers from Philadelphia. Released K Kai Forbath.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Activated LB Marquel Lee. Waived WR Trevor Davis.
COLLEGE
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE — Fined Auburn $250,000 after fans stormed the football field celebrating a 48-45 win over Alabama on Nov. 30.
NORTH TEXAS — Fired defensive coordinator Troy Reffett and offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder.
OLD DOMINION — Announced the resignation of football coach Bobby Wilder.
SOUTH CAROLINA — Announced senior QB Jake Bentley is leaving the program and will transfer.
WASHINGTON — Announced the resignation of football coach Chris Petersen. Promoted defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake to head football coach.
