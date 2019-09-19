BASEBALL
COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE — Placed N.Y. Yankees RHP Domingo Germán on administrative leave under the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHP Craig Kimbrel off of the 10-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Traded WR Trevor Davis to Oakland for an undisclosed 2020 draft pick. Signed TE Evan Baylis from the practice squad and WR Keon Hatcher to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DT Joey Ivie to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Released TE Matt Sokol. Signed WR Andre Patton to the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived DB Juston Burris.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Craig James to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released WR Jazz Ferguson and QB Cardale Jones from the practice squad. Signed DB Adrian Colbert and OT Elijah Nkansah to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Jake Reynolds president.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Agreed to terms with D Thomas Chabot on an eight-year contract extension.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed F Nicholas Robertson to a three-year, entry-level contract.
COLLEGE
CHATTANOOGA — Extended the contract of men's basketball coach Lamont Paris through the 2024-25 season.
