BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Cody Stashak to Rochester (IL). Reinstated RHP Sam Dyson from the 10-day IL.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Dillon Maples to Iowa (PCL). Reinstated LHP Kyle Ryan from the bereavement list.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Fired hitting coach John Mallee. Named senior adviser to the general manager Charlie Manuel hitting coach for the remainder of the season.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed OF Jose Martinez on the 10-day IL. Reinstated C Yadier Molina from the 10-day IL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Demetrius Jackson.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed C Justin Patton.
Women's NBA
WNBA — Suspended Phoenix C Brittney Griner three games, Dallas Fs Kristine Anigwe and Kayla Thornton two games and Phoenix G Diana Taurasi and Dallas F Kaela Davis one game for their actions during Saturday's game.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived WR Emanuel Hall.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived OT Kent Perkins.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released QB Danny Etling.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR Amba Etta-Tawo on IR. Waived/injured TE Isaiah Searight. Waived DE Alex Jenkins. Signed TE Jake Powell.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived TE Nick Truesdell. Signed CB Marcus Cooper.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived CB Hamp Cheevers and P Johnny Townsend. Signed DB Makinton Dorleant and CB Joshua Holsey.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived DL Dare Odeyingbo. Signed S Darian Stewart.
COLLEGE
CHATTANOOGA — Named Mike Hatcher head assistant wrestling coach.
