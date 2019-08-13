Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Cody Stashak to Rochester (IL). Reinstated RHP Sam Dyson from the 10-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Dillon Maples to Iowa (PCL). Reinstated LHP Kyle Ryan from the bereavement list.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Fired hitting coach John Mallee. Named senior adviser to the general manager Charlie Manuel hitting coach for the remainder of the season.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed OF Jose Martinez on the 10-day IL. Reinstated C Yadier Molina from the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Demetrius Jackson.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed C Justin Patton.

Women's NBA

WNBA — Suspended Phoenix C Brittney Griner three games, Dallas Fs Kristine Anigwe and Kayla Thornton two games and Phoenix G Diana Taurasi and Dallas F Kaela Davis one game for their actions during Saturday's game.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived WR Emanuel Hall.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived OT Kent Perkins.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released QB Danny Etling.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR Amba Etta-Tawo on IR. Waived/injured TE Isaiah Searight. Waived DE Alex Jenkins. Signed TE Jake Powell.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived TE Nick Truesdell. Signed CB Marcus Cooper.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived CB Hamp Cheevers and P Johnny Townsend. Signed DB Makinton Dorleant and CB Joshua Holsey.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived DL Dare Odeyingbo. Signed S Darian Stewart.

COLLEGE

CHATTANOOGA — Named Mike Hatcher head assistant wrestling coach.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments