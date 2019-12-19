Clip art sports

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Martin Perez on a one-year contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed LHP Wade Miley to a two-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LB Ukeme Eligwe. Placed OT Trent Brown on IR.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Colorado D Samuel Girard $1,957.89 for boarding Chicago F Alex DeBrincat during a Dec. 18 game.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Men's basketball C James Wiseman announced he has withdrawn from school.

WILLIAM PENN — Named Tucker Black women's wrestling coach.

