BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Martin Perez on a one-year contract.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Signed LHP Wade Miley to a two-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LB Ukeme Eligwe. Placed OT Trent Brown on IR.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Colorado D Samuel Girard $1,957.89 for boarding Chicago F Alex DeBrincat during a Dec. 18 game.
COLLEGE
MEMPHIS — Men's basketball C James Wiseman announced he has withdrawn from school.
WILLIAM PENN — Named Tucker Black women's wrestling coach.
