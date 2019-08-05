BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Tayler Scott from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to Norfolk.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LHP Manny Banuelos to the AZL White Sox for a rehab assignment. Optioned C Seby Zavala to Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Phil Maton to Columbus (IL). Recalled RHP Aaron Civale from Columbus.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Luke Bard on the 10-day IL. Requested unconditional release waivers on C Jonathan Lucroy. Selected LHP Patrick Sandoval from Salt Lake (PCL). Transferred RHP Felix Pena to the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Jonathan Loaisiga to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) for a rehab assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent LHP Jose Alvarado to Charlotte (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Yennsy Diaz to New Hampshire (EL). Recalled RHP Brock Stewart from Buffalo (IL).<
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Assigned OF Yasmany Tomas outright to Reno (PCL). Sent RHP Matt Andriese to Visalia (Cal) for a rehab assignment.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Mike Foltynewicz from Gwinnett (IL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Craig Kimbrel on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 4. Recalled RHP Duane Underwood Jr. from Iowa. Announced RHP Brad Brach has waivers and has been released.
CINCINNATI REDS — Designated INF Blake Trahan for assignment. Placed C Juan Graterol and INF/OF Derek Dietrich on the 10-day IL, Graterol retroactive to Saturday. Claimed RHP Kevin Gausman off waivers from Atlanta. Selected the contract of OF Brian O'Grady from Louisville (IL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Kyle Keller to New Orleans (PCL). Placed OF Cesar Puello and 1B Neil Walker on the 10-day IL. Recalled 2B Isan Diaz and OF Lewis Brinson from New Orleans. Selected the contract of RHP Robert Dugger from New Orleans. Reinstated RHP Ryne Stanek from the 10-day IL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LHP Brent Suter to Biloxi (SL) for a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Jake Faria and selected RHP Devin Williams from San Antonio (PCL). Optioned RHP Aaron Wilkerson was optioned to San Antonio. Placed RHP Zach Davies on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 3. Transferred RHP Jimmy Nelson to the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Placed 2B Robinson Cano on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Walker Lockett and SS Luis Guillorme from Syracuse (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Released 3B Jung Ho Kang.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Ryan Dull off waivers from Oakland. Sent RHP Johnny Cueto to the AZL Giants Black for a rehab assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Named Niele Ivey, Brad Jones, David McClure, Scoonie Penn, Vitaly Potapenko and Neven Spahija assistant coaches and Jason March coach of Memphis (NBAGL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Traded OL Alex Lewis to the N.Y. Jets for a conditional 2020 seventh-round draft pick.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed RB D'Onta Foreman off waivers from Houston.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed LB Mike Hull on the PUP list.
NEW YORK JETS — Claimed CB Alex Brown off waivers from Philadelphia. Waived WR/KR Quadree Henderson.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Removed LB David Kenney from the PUP list.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Kevin Shattenkirk to a one-year contract.
