BASEBALL
American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Designated RHP Shelby Miller for assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Cam Reddish.
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Coby White.
INDIANA PACERS — Signed F JaKeenan Gant and Gs Brian Bowen II, C.J. Wilcox.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Zach Norvell Jr.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Signed Connor Clifton to a three-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season. Signed F Par Lindholm to a two-year contract, Fs Ryan Fitzgerald, Brett Ritchie, Brendan Gaunce, and G Maxime Lagace to one-year contracts.
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Jean-Sebastien Dea to a two-year contract; G Andrew Hammond, F Curtis Lazar and D John Gilmour to one-year contracts.
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed G Cam Talbot to a one-year contract.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed G Petr Mrazek to a two-year contract.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with F Ryan Carpenter on a three-year contract through the 2021-22 season and with F David Kampf on a two-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season and G Robin Lehner on a one-year contract.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed F Joonas Donskoi to a four-year contract. Agreed to terms with F Pierre-Edouard Bellemare on a two-year contract. Re-signed F Colin Wilson to a one-year contract.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed F Gustav Nyquist to a four-year contract. Re-signed G Joonas Korpisalo to a one-year contract and D Ryan Murray to a two-year contract.
DALLAS STARS — Named John Stevens assistant coach. Signed F Joe Paveleski to a three-year contract through the 2021-22 season; C Tanner Kero to a two-year contract and RW Corey Perry, D Andrej Sekera and Reece Scarlett to one-year contracts.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed C Valtteri Filppula, D Patrik Nemeth and G Calvin Pickard to two-year contracts.
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed Fs Jujhar Khaira and Alex Chiasson to two-year contracts and G Mike Smith and Fs Markus Granlund and Tomas Jurco to one-year contracts.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed G Sergei Bobrovsky to a seven-year contract and D Anton Stralman to a three-year contract. Agreed to terms with F Brett Connolly on a four-year contract; F Noel Acciari on a three-year contract; D Tommy Cross and Ethan Prow on two-year contracts.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Agreed to terms with D Joakim Ryan and F Martin Frk on one-year contracts.
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed RW Mats Zuccarello to a five-year contract and Fs Luke Johnson and Gabriel Dumont on two-year contracts. Agreed to terms with RW Ryan Hartman on a two-year contract.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed G Keith Kinkaid and F Riley Barber on one-year contracts.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Daniel Carr to a one-year contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Agreed to terms with RW Wayne Simmonds on a one-year contract. Signed F Ben Street, D Matt Tennyson and D Dakota Mermis to one-year contracts.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Re-signed F Ander Lee to a seven-year contract. Agreed to terms with G Semyon Varlamov on a four-year contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded F Jimmy Vesey to Buffalo for a 2021 third-round draft pick. Agreed to terms with Fs Artemi Panarin, Greg McKegg and Danny O'Regan.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed D Ron Hainsey; and Fs Jordan Szwarz and Tyler Ennis to one-year contracts.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed F Andy Andreoff and D Nate Prosser, Tyler Wotherspoon, Chris Bigras to two-year contracts; and Fs Kurtis Gabriel, Kyle Criscuolo; D Andy Welinski; and G Jean-Francois Berube to one-year contracts.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed F Brandon Tanev to a six-year contract.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed F Timo Meier to a four-year contract and D Tim Heed to a one-year contract.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Sammy Blais to a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed G Curtis McElhinney and D Luke Witkowski to two-year contracts and D Luke Schenn, G Scott Wedgewood, G Spencer Martin and F Chris Mueller to one-year contracts.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Traded D Nikita Zaitsev and Fs Connor Brown and Michael Carcone to Ottawa for D Cody Ceci and Ben Harpur, F Aaron Luchuk and a 2020 third-round draft pick. Signed F Jason Spezza to a one-year contract. Acquired D Tyson Barrie, F Alex Kerfoot and a sixth-round 2020 draft pick from the Colorado Avalanche for F Nazem Kadri, D Calle Rosen and a third-round 2020 draft pick.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed D Tyler Myers to a five-year contract, D Jordie Benn to a two-year contract, and D Oscar Fantenberg, F Tyler Graovac and G Zane McIntyre to one-year contracts.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed Fs Tomas Nosek, Jaycob Megna and D Brett Lernout to one-year contracts. Signed Fs Brandon Pirri, Patrick Brown and Tyrell Goulborune to two-year contracts.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed RWs Richard Panik and Garnet Hathaway to four-year contracts. Re-signed G Vitek Vanecek to a three-year contract. Signed LW Brendan Leipsic to a one-year contract.
WINNIPEG JETS — Re-signed D Natahn Beaulieu and Cameron Schilling to one-year contracts.
COLLEGE
NCAA — Named Penny Davis national coordinator of women's basketball officiating.
CHATTANOOGA — Promoted David McKinley to men's assistant basketball coach.
