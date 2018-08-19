Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Ervin Santana on the 10-day DL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released S George Iloka.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Marcus Cromartie. Waived-injured S Stefan McClure.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RB Bronson Hill. Activated LB Nick Perry from PUP list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed CB Orlando Scandrick to a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed DB Jaylen Watkins on injured reserve. Claimed S Micah Hanneman off waivers from Cleveland.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Claimed DT Adam Reth off waivers from Philadelphia. Waived-injured DT Drew Iddings.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed F Scottie Upshall to a professional tryout contract.

