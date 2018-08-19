BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Ervin Santana on the 10-day DL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released S George Iloka.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Marcus Cromartie. Waived-injured S Stefan McClure.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RB Bronson Hill. Activated LB Nick Perry from PUP list.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed CB Orlando Scandrick to a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed DB Jaylen Watkins on injured reserve. Claimed S Micah Hanneman off waivers from Cleveland.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Claimed DT Adam Reth off waivers from Philadelphia. Waived-injured DT Drew Iddings.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed F Scottie Upshall to a professional tryout contract.
