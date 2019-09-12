BASEBALL
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Claimed LHP Randy Rosario off waivers from the Chicago Cubs.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated LHP Rich Hill from the 60-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Buffalo Bills LB Tyrel Dodson for six games as a result of an alleged altercation with his girlfriend.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Nate Becker to the practice squad. Released LB Nate Hall from the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DL Abdullah Anderson from the practice squad. Released LB James Vaughters from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed G Colby Gossett to the practice squad. Released CB Donnie Lewis Jr. from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Nick Brossette to the practice squad. Released RB David Williams from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed G Ben Braden to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Cornell Armstrong to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DE Tank Carradine. Placed DE Jonathan Ledbetter on IR.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Nate Meadows from the practice squad. Placed WR Josh Doctson on IR. Signed WR Alexander Hollins to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad. Placed QB Logan Woodside on the practice squad IL.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed TE Donald Parham Jr. to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
WINNIPEG JETS — Signed D Josh Morrissey to an eight-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season.
COLLEGE
FLORIDA STATE — Named Jim Leavitt senior defensive football analyst.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.