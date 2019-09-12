Clip art sports

BASEBALL

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Claimed LHP Randy Rosario off waivers from the Chicago Cubs.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated LHP Rich Hill from the 60-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Buffalo Bills LB Tyrel Dodson for six games as a result of an alleged altercation with his girlfriend.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Nate Becker to the practice squad. Released LB Nate Hall from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DL Abdullah Anderson from the practice squad. Released LB James Vaughters from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed G Colby Gossett to the practice squad. Released CB Donnie Lewis Jr. from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Nick Brossette to the practice squad. Released RB David Williams from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed G Ben Braden to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Cornell Armstrong to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DE Tank Carradine. Placed DE Jonathan Ledbetter on IR.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Nate Meadows from the practice squad. Placed WR Josh Doctson on IR. Signed WR Alexander Hollins to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad. Placed QB Logan Woodside on the practice squad IL.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed TE Donald Parham Jr. to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed D Josh Morrissey to an eight-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA STATE — Named Jim Leavitt senior defensive football analyst.

