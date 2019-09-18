BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Announced the Board of Governors approved the sale of the Brooklyn Nets to Joe Tsai.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL Nate Wozniak and P Matt Wile to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Tyron Johnson. Signed LB Curtis Akins to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed G Malcolm Pridgeon to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived DE Taco Charlton.
DETROIT LIONS — Released DE Jonathan Wynn from the practice squad. Signed RB Nick Brossette to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived P Trevor Daniel. Signed P Bryan Anger.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived QB Chad Kelly. Released RB Bruce Anderson III from the practice squad. Signed RB David Williams to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed S Adarius Pickett to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed S Doug Middleton.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated the contract of TE C.J. Conrad and Austin Walter from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed QB Trevor Siemian on IR. Signed QB David Fales.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released G Jonathan Cooper.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived CB Craig James. Signed TE Alex Ellis from the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed S Sean Davis on IR. Signed QB Paxton Lynch to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived LS Colin Holba. Signed LS Jon Condo to a one-year contract and OL Will Holden to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed CB Dominique-Rodgers Cromartie on IR. Released TE Donald Parham. Signed LB Noah Spence. Signed TE Drew Belcher to the practice squad.
COLLEGE
BRADLEY — Named Kyle Dillon director of women's basketball operations.
FORDHAM — Named Anthony Evans assistant men's basketball coach.
SETON HALL — Named Ka-Diedre Simmons coordinator of women's basketball operations.
