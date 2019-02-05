BASEBALL
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with OF Curtis Granderson on a minor league contract.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with C Drew Butera on a minor league contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Claimed LB Tanner Vallejo off waivers from Cleveland.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released CB Robert Alford.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QB Danny Etling, DB A.J. Howard, LB Calvin Munson, DL David Parry, WR Damoun Patterson, DL Trent Harris and Frank Herron and OL Cole Croston, Jake Eldrenkamp, Ryker Matthews and Dan Skipper to reserve/future contracts.
NEW YORK JETS — Released OL Spencer Long.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed LW Turner Elson to a two-year contract.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed C Auston Matthews to a five-year contract extension.
COLLEGE
BUFFALO — Agreed to terms with football coach Lance Leipold on a five-year contract extension.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Announced the contract of volleyball coach Christy Mooberry will not be renewed.
FORDHAM — Named Kevin Decker offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Damiere Shaw wide receivers coach and Jameson Zacharias cornerbacks coach.
MEMPHIS — Extended the contract of football coach Mike Norvell for one year through 2023.
