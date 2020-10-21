Transactions

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed G Ben Braden to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated K Josh Lambo to return from injured reserve. Announced that OLB Aaron Lynch unretired and was added to the active roster.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Designated DT Khalen Saunders to return from injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated DT A'Shawn Robinson to return from reserve/NFI list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed RT Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated C David Andrews, OLB Josh Uche and DT Beau Allen from injured reserve. Activated DT Byron Cowart, G Shaq Mason and DE Derek Rivers from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OT Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released G Jamon Brown. Promoted TE Jason Croom to the active roster. Activated G Matt Pryor from COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted LB Joe Walker to the active roster. Signed LB Jonas Griffith and TE Daniel Helm to the practice squad. Acquired OLB Jordan Willis and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick from the Jets in exchange for 2022 sixth-round pick.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Mychal Kendricks to the practice squad.