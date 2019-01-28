Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Named Kirk Gibson special assistant to the general manager.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Whit Merrifield on a four-year contract.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with LHP Justin Wilson on a two-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed LS Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed K Redford Jones to a reserve/future contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed PK Adam Vinatieri to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Traded D Jamie Oleksiak to Dallas for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated F Miles Wood from injured reserve.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Acquired D Jake Muzzin from Los Angeles for a 2019 first-round draft pick, F Carl Grundstrom and the rights to D Sean Durzi.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Announced Miami men's basketball F Dewan Hernandez must sit out the remainder of this season and 40 percent of next season because of dealings with an agent.

KENTUCKY STATE — Named Charlie Jackson football coach.

LSU — Named Joe Brady passing game coordinator/receivers coach.

MIAMI — Junior F Dewan Hernandez announced he will enter the NBA Draft.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Billy High director of football recruiting and assistant athletics director.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments