BASEBALL
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Named Kirk Gibson special assistant to the general manager.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Whit Merrifield on a four-year contract.
National League
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with LHP Justin Wilson on a two-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed LS Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed K Redford Jones to a reserve/future contract.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed PK Adam Vinatieri to a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Traded D Jamie Oleksiak to Dallas for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated F Miles Wood from injured reserve.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Acquired D Jake Muzzin from Los Angeles for a 2019 first-round draft pick, F Carl Grundstrom and the rights to D Sean Durzi.
COLLEGE
NCAA — Announced Miami men's basketball F Dewan Hernandez must sit out the remainder of this season and 40 percent of next season because of dealings with an agent.
KENTUCKY STATE — Named Charlie Jackson football coach.
LSU — Named Joe Brady passing game coordinator/receivers coach.
MIAMI — Junior F Dewan Hernandez announced he will enter the NBA Draft.
NORTH CAROLINA — Named Billy High director of football recruiting and assistant athletics director.
