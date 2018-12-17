BASEBALL
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP J.A. Happ on a two-year contract. Designated RHP Parker Bridwell for assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Matt Bush and Tim Dillard, LHP Zac Curtis and INF Chase d'Arnaud on minor league contracts.
National League
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with C Wilson Ramos on a two-year contract and OF Rajai Davis on a minor league contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jordan Lyles on a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Traded 2B Andruw Monasterio to Cleveland to complete an earlier trade.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Alex Poythress to Erie (NBAGL).
INDIANA PACERS — Named Kelly Krauskopf assistant general manager.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Traded F Kelly Oubre Jr. and G Austin Rivers to Phoenix for F Trevor Ariza.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Green Bay G Alex Light one game for violating the NFL policy and program for substances of abuse.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed RB Ito Smith on injured reserve.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed RB Kapri Bibbs off waivers from Washington.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR DeAngelo Yancey to the practice squad.
Pro Football Hall of Fame
PFHOF — Signed president and CEO David Baker to a five-year contract extension.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed G Cory Schneider on injured reserve. Recalled G Mackenzie Blackwood from Binghamton (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Fired coach Dave Hakstol. Named Scott Gordon interim coach.
MOTORSPORTS
INDYCAR — Promoted Jay Frye to president, effective Jan. 1.
COLLEGE
INDIANA — Announced sophomore QB Jack Tuttle is transferring from Utah.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Kurt Roper quarterbacks coach.
OHIO STATE — Redshirt junior RB Mike Weber will declare for the NFL draft after the Rose Bowl.
RUTGERS — Named Henry Baker defensive backs coach and coordinator for the passing defense.
SACRAMENTO STATE — Named Troy Taylor football coach.
