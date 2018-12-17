Try 1 month for 99¢
BASEBALL

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP J.A. Happ on a two-year contract. Designated RHP Parker Bridwell for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Matt Bush and Tim Dillard, LHP Zac Curtis and INF Chase d'Arnaud on minor league contracts.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with C Wilson Ramos on a two-year contract and OF Rajai Davis on a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jordan Lyles on a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Traded 2B Andruw Monasterio to Cleveland to complete an earlier trade.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Alex Poythress to Erie (NBAGL).

INDIANA PACERS — Named Kelly Krauskopf assistant general manager.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Traded F Kelly Oubre Jr. and G Austin Rivers to Phoenix for F Trevor Ariza.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Green Bay G Alex Light one game for violating the NFL policy and program for substances of abuse.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed RB Ito Smith on injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed RB Kapri Bibbs off waivers from Washington.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR DeAngelo Yancey to the practice squad.

Pro Football Hall of Fame

PFHOF — Signed president and CEO David Baker to a five-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed G Cory Schneider on injured reserve. Recalled G Mackenzie Blackwood from Binghamton (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Fired coach Dave Hakstol. Named Scott Gordon interim coach.

MOTORSPORTS

INDYCAR — Promoted Jay Frye to president, effective Jan. 1.

COLLEGE

INDIANA — Announced sophomore QB Jack Tuttle is transferring from Utah.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Kurt Roper quarterbacks coach.

OHIO STATE — Redshirt junior RB Mike Weber will declare for the NFL draft after the Rose Bowl.

RUTGERS — Named Henry Baker defensive backs coach and coordinator for the passing defense.

SACRAMENTO STATE — Named Troy Taylor football coach.

