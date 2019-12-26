Clip art sports

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Johnathan Williams.

COLLEGE

PENN STATE — Named Kirk Ciarrocca offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

WASHINGTON — Junior QB Jacob Eason announced he will enter the NFL draft.

