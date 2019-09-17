Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated SS Carlos Correa from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP Luis Severino from the 60-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed OF Charlie Culberson on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C John Ryan Murphy from Gwinnett (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP Brandon Woodruff from the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed OF Corey Dickerson on the 60-day IL. Reinstated RHP Edubray Ramos from the 60-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Felipe Vázquez on the restricted list. Reinstated RHP Chris Stratton from the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL

Women's NBA

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Waived G Shey Peddy.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Released QB Josh Johnson and RB C.J. Anderson. Signed QB Jeff Driskel.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed CB Tremon Smith off waivers from Kansas City.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released P Trevor Daniel. Signed P Bryan Anger.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed QB Chad Kelly on the exempt/commissioner permission list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived DL Joey Ivie. Claimed OL Greg Senat off waivers from Baltimore.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed TE Lance Kendricks and DE Chris Peace. Placed S Adrian Phillips on injured reserve. Waived WR Andre Patton.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded S Minkah Fitzpatrick, a 2020 fourth-round draft pick and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to Pittsburgh for 2020 first- and fifth-round draft picks and a 2021 sixth-round draft pick.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Caleb Benenoch. Placed T Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed QB Ben Roethlisberger on IR. Signed QB Devlin Hodges from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Agreed to terms with D Brandon Carlo to a two-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

COASTAL CAROLINA — Named Elwyn McRoy assistant men's basketball coach.

