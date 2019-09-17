BASEBALL
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated SS Carlos Correa from the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP Luis Severino from the 60-day IL.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed OF Charlie Culberson on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C John Ryan Murphy from Gwinnett (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP Brandon Woodruff from the 10-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed OF Corey Dickerson on the 60-day IL. Reinstated RHP Edubray Ramos from the 60-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Felipe Vázquez on the restricted list. Reinstated RHP Chris Stratton from the 10-day IL.
BASKETBALL
Women's NBA
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Waived G Shey Peddy.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Released QB Josh Johnson and RB C.J. Anderson. Signed QB Jeff Driskel.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed CB Tremon Smith off waivers from Kansas City.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released P Trevor Daniel. Signed P Bryan Anger.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed QB Chad Kelly on the exempt/commissioner permission list.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived DL Joey Ivie. Claimed OL Greg Senat off waivers from Baltimore.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed TE Lance Kendricks and DE Chris Peace. Placed S Adrian Phillips on injured reserve. Waived WR Andre Patton.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded S Minkah Fitzpatrick, a 2020 fourth-round draft pick and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to Pittsburgh for 2020 first- and fifth-round draft picks and a 2021 sixth-round draft pick.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Caleb Benenoch. Placed T Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed QB Ben Roethlisberger on IR. Signed QB Devlin Hodges from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Agreed to terms with D Brandon Carlo to a two-year contract extension.
COLLEGE
COASTAL CAROLINA — Named Elwyn McRoy assistant men's basketball coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.