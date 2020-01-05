Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Signed RHP Alex Wilson to a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived G Justin Robinson.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Juan Castillo offensive line coach.

