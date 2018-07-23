BASEBALL
American League
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Blake Snell on the 10-day DL.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed INF Justin Turner on the 10-day DL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Brent Suter on the 10-day DL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed 2B Kolten Wong on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 22.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Colten Brewer on the 10-day DL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Claimed G Antonius Cleveland off waivers from Atlanta.
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Re-signed F Dirk Nowitzki to a one-year contract. Acquired the rights to F Maarty Leunen and cash from the Los Angeles Clippers for F Johnathan Motley and the rights to G Renaldas Seibutis. Signed G-F Ding Yanyuhang.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Michael Beasley to a one-year contract.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Traded F Jarell Martin and cash considerations to Orlando for C Dakari Johnson and the draft rights to G Tyler Harvey.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired F Abdel Nader and cash considerations from Boston for G Rodney Purvis.
Women's NBA
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Traded G Tayler Hill and a 2019 second-round draft pick to Dallas for F Aerial Powers.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed CB Chris Campbell, DE Markus Golden and TE Jermaine Gresham on the PUP list. Waived/non-football injury TE Beau Sandland. Signed TE Chris Bazile to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived OL Jeremi Hall. Signed LB Ro'Derrick Hoskins.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed LB Brandon Bell on the active/non-football injury list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Sony Michel and WR Devin Lucien. Placed OL Andrew Jelks on the reserve/retired list. Released DB David Jones.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OT Mike McGlinchey to a four-year contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DE Kiante Anderson and S Josh Liddell. Placed LB Kendell Beckwith on the active/non-football injury list. Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Traded WR Adarius Bowman to Montreal for a conditional eighth-round draft pick.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Named Chris Chelios team ambassador.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Rick Kowalsky and Mike Grier assistant coaches.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Brock Nelson on a one-year contract.
OLYMPIC SPORTS
USADA — Suspended swimmer Ryan Lochte until July 2019 for getting an intravenous infusion.
COLLEGE
OHIO STATE — Fired wide receiver's coach Zach Smith.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Fred Farrier associate head football coach and wide receivers coach, Bennett Swygert offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Na'Shan Goddard offensive line coach, Corey Jenkins tight ends and fullbacks coach and Keith Jones secondary coach.
