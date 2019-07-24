Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated RHP Blake Parker for assignment. Sent RHP Kohl Stewart to Rochester (IL). Called up LHP Devin Smeltzer and RHP Carlos Torres from Rochester.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed C Gary Sánchez on the 10-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated C Willson Contreras from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Addison Russell to Iowa (PCL).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

DENVER NUGGETS — Signed G Jamal Murray to the five-year contract extension, through the 2024-25 season.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Tennessee OT Taylor Lewan for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league's policy on performance enhancers.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Matt Longacre to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Brian Burns to a four-year contract with an option for a fifth season. Signed WR/KR Jaydon Mickens, G Norman Price and DL Bijhon Jackson. Waived RB Elijah Hood, G Ian Silberman and DT Elijah Qualls. Placed WR Torrey Smith and LB Jermaine Carter on the active physically unable to perform list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released WR Allen Hurns. Signed QB Taryn Christion.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released DL Mike Daniels.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed S Justin Reid on the active/NFI list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed C Daniel Munyer and RB Aca'Cedric Ware. Waived DE Dadi Nicolas and G Nico Siragusa. Removed WR Daurice Fountain from the NFI list. Placed RB Spencer Ware on the PUP list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived LB Jayrone Elliott. Placed S T.J. McDonald on the PUP list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Claimed RB De'Angelo Henderson off waivers from the New York Jets. Waived S Micah Abernathy.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed TE Lance Kendricks. Placed OL Brian Schwenke on reserve-retired list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Received a commissioner's exemption for suspended DB Kamrin Moore. Signed K Joey Slye. Claimed WR Da'Mari Scott from the Buffalo Bills. Terminated the contract of DB Tony Lippett. Signed TE Isaiah Searight. Waived TE Eric Dungey.

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Placed RB Melvin Gordon on the reserve/did not report list. Placed LT Russell Okung on the non-football injury list and LB Jatavis Brown on the PUP list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Damontre Moore to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Earl Mitchell and WR Daniel Williams. Released RB Marcelias Sutton and CB Derrek Thomas. Placed S Lano Hill on the PUP list and WR Caleb Scott on the NFI list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Troy Niklas and CB Mazzi Wilkins. Placed LB Jason Pierre-Paul on the active/NFI list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed S Kevin Byard to a five-year contract.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed LB Jordan Brailford, CB Danny Johnson and QB Alex Smith on the active/physically unable to perform list. Placed RB Bryce Love on the active/non-football injury list.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Agreed to terms with F Sam Bennett on a two-year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Named Marc Savard assistant coach.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed D Christian Djoos to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

COLORADO — Named Darrin Chiaverini assistant head football coach.

DAYTON — Named Jay Minton part-time tight ends assistant coach.

