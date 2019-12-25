FOOTBALL
National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed LB Leighton Vander Esch and G Xavier Su'a-Filo on IR. Signed LB Ray-Ray Armstrong and OT Wyatt Miller.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Myles Gaskin on IR. Signed RB Samaje Perine from Cincinnati's practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived RB Jay Ajayi. Placed CB Ronald Darby on IR. Signed TE Richard Rodgers. Signed WR Deontay Burnett from the practice squad. Signed WR River Cracraft to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Marshawn Lynch and RB Robert Turbin. Placed RB Chris Carson and RB C.J. Prosise on IR. Signed DT Shakir Soto to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR Ishmael Hyman and TE Jordan Leggett. Signed CB John Franklin and WR Jaydon Mickens from the practice squad.
