Transactions

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHPs Deivi Garcia and Albert Abreu to alternate training site. Activated INF Gleyber Torres for 10-day IL. Returned RHP Deivi Garcia to alternate training site. Released RHP Andonis Rosa.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Sean Reid-Foley to alternate training site. Selected the contract of C Caleb Joseph. Optioned C Reese McGuire to alternate training site. Placed RHP Ken Giles on the 45-day IL.<

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHPs Huascar Ynoa and Patrick Weigel to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Chad Sobotka from alternate training site.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Kwang Hyun Kim on 10-day IL. Activated LHP Andrew Miller from 10-day IL. Recalled Nabil Crismatt from alternate training site. Recalled Adbert Alzolay from alternate training site. Activated INF Kris Bryant and OF Steven Souza Jr. from 10-day IL. Added INF/OF Jose Martinez, OF Cameron Mybin and LHP Josh Osich to active roster list. Optioned OF Albert Almora to alternate training site. Placed RHP Tylr Chatwood on 10-day IL. Designated RHP Casey Sadler for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Jose De Leon to alternate training site.