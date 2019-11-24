Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed C Travis d'Arnaud to a two-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NEW YORK JETS — Signed TE Ryan Griffin to a multi-year contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed S Rudy Ford on IR. Signed WR Greg Ward from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended St. Louis D Robert Bortuzzo for four games for cross-checking Nashville F Viktor Arvidsson during Saturday's game.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Aquired D Devante Stephens from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for D Matthew Spencer.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments