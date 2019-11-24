BASEBALL
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed C Travis d'Arnaud to a two-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NEW YORK JETS — Signed TE Ryan Griffin to a multi-year contract extension.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed S Rudy Ford on IR. Signed WR Greg Ward from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended St. Louis D Robert Bortuzzo for four games for cross-checking Nashville F Viktor Arvidsson during Saturday's game.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Aquired D Devante Stephens from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for D Matthew Spencer.
