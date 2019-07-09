BASEBALL
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Dan Jennings to a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed F Mfiondu Kabengele and G Terance Mann.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Avery Bradley, F Devontae Caco and F Aric Holman.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Ish Smith.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Acquired F Alex Nylander from Buffalo for D Henri Jokiharju.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Agreed to terms with coach Jared Bednar on a two-year contract extension.
