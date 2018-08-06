Subscribe for 33¢ / day
BASEBALL

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Traded RHP Mike Fiers to Oakland for two players to be named or cash.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded SS Adeiny Hechavarria to Pittsburgh for RHP Matt Seelinger and assigned Seelinger to Bowling Green (MWL).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Waived C Chinanu Onuaku. Signed G-F Ryan Broekhoff.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with S Ricardo Allen on a three-year contract extension.

DETROIT LIONS — Removed DE Ziggy Ansah from the PUP list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LBs Jake Ryan and C.J. Johnson on injured reserve. Released G Ethan Cooper. Signed RB Akeem Judd.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Malcolm Mitchell.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated the contract of CB Teddy Williams.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived OL Austin Golson. Signed OL Alex Balducci.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived/injured DB Shaquille Richardson. Signed CB Raysean Pringle.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Named Scott Arniel and Reid Cashman assistant coaches.

COLLEGE

NORTH CAROLINA — Suspended OL Brian Anderson, Quiron Johnson and Jordan Tucker; WR Beau Corrales; DEs Malik Carney, Tomon Fox and Tyrone Hopper; LB Malik Robinson; and QB Chazz Surratt four games; DBs Greg Ross and Tre Shaw two games; and QB Jack Davidson and OL Jonah Melton one game.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Robert Nelson assistant men's basketball coach and Mark Holmes coordinator of men's basketball operations.

WILLIAM & MARY — Announced football coach Jimmye Laycock will retire at the end of the season.

