FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DL Zach Allen on IR. Signed DL Miles Brown from the practice squad and LB Vontarrius Dora, CB Sojourn Shelton and OL Ian Silberman to the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Craig Reynolds to the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed DT Daylon Mack on IR. Signed DT Domata Peko.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released WR Quadree Henderson from the practice squad. Signed WR Greg Dortch to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB James Vaughters to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived LB Preston Brown.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived LB Malik Jefferson. Signed DE Bryan Cox.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LB Malik Carney and S Tyvis Powell to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed RB Bruce Anderson III on the practice squad IR. Signed OT Gerhard de Beer and RB Darius Jackson to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed C Brian Allen and LB Bryce Hager on IR. Signed OT Chandler Brewer and DB Donte Deayon from the practice squad and C Nate Trewyn to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DL Ronald Blair III on IR. Signed DL Damontre Moore to a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed CB Mazzi Wilkins from the practice squad and CB John Franklin to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed FB/RB Khari Blasingame from Minnesota's practice squad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.