BASEBALL
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with manager Brian Snitker on a two-year contract.
CHICAGO CUBS — Named Anthony Iapoce hitting coach.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Exercised fourth-year options on Fs DeAndre' Bembry and Taurean Prince and the third-year option on F/C John Collins.
BROOKLYN NETS — Exercised third-year options on G/F Caris LeVert and C Jarrett Allen.
CHICAGO BULLS — Claimed G Tyler Ulis off waivers from Golden State.
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Agreed to terms with F Larry Nance Jr. on a four-year contract extension.
DETROIT PISTONS — Exercised their two-way player conversion option on G Zach Lofton. Waived G Reggie Hearn.
INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Myles Turner to a multiyear contract extension.
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Acquired C Alexis Ajinca from New Orleans for F Wesley Johnson.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Exercised their third-year option on G Frank Ntilikina.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Traded G Jodie Meeks, cash considerations and a protected second round pick to Milwaukee for a protected second round pick.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released WR Bernard Reedy and RB Jalen Simmons from the practice squad. Signed OL Coleman Shelton and RB Brandon Wilds to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB Jamal Agnew on injured reserve. Signed LB Trevor Bates from the practice squad and LB Garrett Dooley to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith. Promoted linebackers coach Mark Duffner to defensive coordinator.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Released WR Chad Hansen from the practice squad. Signed WR Devin Ross to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Florida D Mike Matheson two games for his hit on Vancouver F Elias Pettersson during an Oct. 13 game at Vancouver.
COLLEGE
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE — Fined LSU $100,000 for fans rushing the field after Saturday's game.
