Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with manager Brian Snitker on a two-year contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Anthony Iapoce hitting coach.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Exercised fourth-year options on Fs DeAndre' Bembry and Taurean Prince and the third-year option on F/C John Collins.

BROOKLYN NETS — Exercised third-year options on G/F Caris LeVert and C Jarrett Allen.

CHICAGO BULLS — Claimed G Tyler Ulis off waivers from Golden State.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Agreed to terms with F Larry Nance Jr. on a four-year contract extension.

DETROIT PISTONS — Exercised their two-way player conversion option on G Zach Lofton. Waived G Reggie Hearn.

INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Myles Turner to a multiyear contract extension.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Acquired C Alexis Ajinca from New Orleans for F Wesley Johnson.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Exercised their third-year option on G Frank Ntilikina.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Traded G Jodie Meeks, cash considerations and a protected second round pick to Milwaukee for a protected second round pick.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released WR Bernard Reedy and RB Jalen Simmons from the practice squad. Signed OL Coleman Shelton and RB Brandon Wilds to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB Jamal Agnew on injured reserve. Signed LB Trevor Bates from the practice squad and LB Garrett Dooley to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith. Promoted linebackers coach Mark Duffner to defensive coordinator.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released WR Chad Hansen from the practice squad. Signed WR Devin Ross to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Florida D Mike Matheson two games for his hit on Vancouver F Elias Pettersson during an Oct. 13 game at Vancouver.

COLLEGE

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE — Fined LSU $100,000 for fans rushing the field after Saturday's game.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments