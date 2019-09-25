Clip art sports

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB and MLBPA — Extended the administrative leave for New York Yankees RHP Domingo German through the conclusion of the World Series.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Signed G Tyler Ulis.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Chris Banjo.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed S Keanu Neal on IR. Waived P Matt Wile. Signed OL John Wetzel. Signed S Jamal Carter from the practice squad and TE Carson Meier to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Jordan Veasy to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released HB Jordan Ellis from the practice squad. Signed CB Greg Mabin to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived WR River Cracraft. Signed WR Fred Brown from the practice squad and WR Trinity Benson to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Nick Brossette and DE Jonathan Wynn from the practice squad. Signed WR Chris Lacy and DT Ray Smith to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Tyron Johnson to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released DE Tank Carradine. Signed OT Andrew Donnal.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QB Cody Kessler. Signed TE Jason Vander Linden to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated the contract of TE Eric Tomlinson. Signed LB Nate Stupar.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed LB Stephone Anthony. Placed LB Kaden Elliss on injured reserve.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released WR Ryan Grant. Signed LB Justin Phillips from the practice squad and LB Quentin Poling to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived WR Greg Ward. Signed CB Craig James from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released LB Robert Spillane from the practice squad. Signed TE Alize Mack to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Traded TE Nick Vannett to Pittsburgh for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LS Garrison Sanborn to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed QB Blaine Gabbert on IR. Signed DL Patrick O'Connor from the practice squad and WR Ishmael Hyman to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed TE Jerome Cunningham.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed F Matthew Tkachuk to a three-year contract.

SEATTLE — Named Cammi Granato pro scout.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE — Announced LBs Will Ignout and Shanon Reid and WR Jacquez Jones have left the football team.

