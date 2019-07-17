Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Philadelphia RHP Héctor Neris three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing a pitch in the area of the head of David Freese of the Los Angeles Dodgers during a July 16 game. Suspended LA Angels RHP Noé Ramirez for three-games and an undisclosed fine for throwing a pitch in the area of the head of Jake Marisnick of the Houston Astros during a July 16 game.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Eloy Jiménez on the 10-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed SS Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated RHP Mike Morin for assignment. Placed OF Byron Buxton on the 7-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Assigned OF Terrance Gore to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

NEW YORK METS — Traded RHP Wilmer Font to Toronto for cash.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Edubray Ramos and OF Jay Bruce on the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed C Enes Kanter. Re-signed F Daniel Theis and G Brad Wanamaker.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OL Desmond Harrison. Agreed to terms with DB Jalen Thompson on a four-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with LB Deion Jones on a four-year contract extension.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived WR Aaron Burbridge.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed F J.T. Compher to a four-year contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed D Joe Hicketts to a two-year contract.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced American weightlifter Joe Sacklow accepted a four-year sanction for an anti-doping rule violation after testing positive for multiple prohibited substances.

COLLEGE

IOWA STATE — Named Joel Lanning defensive quality control assistant and Kyle Kempt offensive quality control assistant.

N.C. CENTRAL — Named Thomas Carr and Brian Graves assistant men's basketball coaches, Garrett Bridges director of men's basketball operations and Michelle McLeod men's basketball operations assistant.

NORTHWESTERN — Named Bryant McIntosh assistant director of men's basketball operations.

