BASEBALL

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Ryan Pressly on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent C Willians Astudillo to Rochester (IL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Requested unconditional release waivers on C Francisco Cervelli.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Junior Fernandez to Memphis (PCL). Recalled RHP Dominic Leone from Memphis.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with WR Michael Crabtree on a one-year contract. Agreed to trade S Rudy Ford to Philadelphia for DL Bruce Hector, pending physicals.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Damon Harrison Sr. to a one-year contract extension.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived RB James Williams. Signed DT Johnny Robinson.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Dontrelle Inman.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE — Sophomore QB Kasim Hill has transferred from Maryland.

