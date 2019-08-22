BASEBALL
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Ryan Pressly on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent C Willians Astudillo to Rochester (IL) for a rehab assignment.
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Requested unconditional release waivers on C Francisco Cervelli.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Junior Fernandez to Memphis (PCL). Recalled RHP Dominic Leone from Memphis.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with WR Michael Crabtree on a one-year contract. Agreed to trade S Rudy Ford to Philadelphia for DL Bruce Hector, pending physicals.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Damon Harrison Sr. to a one-year contract extension.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived RB James Williams. Signed DT Johnny Robinson.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Dontrelle Inman.
COLLEGE
TENNESSEE — Sophomore QB Kasim Hill has transferred from Maryland.
