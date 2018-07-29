BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned LHP Chris Lee outright to Bowie (EL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed 3B Rafael Devers on the 10-day DL. Recalled SS Tzu-Wei Lin from Pawtucket (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed OF Tyler Naquin on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 26. Recalled RHP Adam Plutko from Columbus (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed LHP Josh Smoker off waivers from Pittsburgh and optioned him to Toledo (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed 2B Jose Altuve on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 26. Optioned LHP Cionel Perez to Fresno (PCL). Recalled INF Tyler White from Fresno.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Andres Machado to Northwest Arkansas (TL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded LHP Caleb Frare to the Chicago White Sox for international signing bonus pool money.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed INF/OF Chad Pinder on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 28. Recalled INF Franklin Barreto from Nashville (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Casey Lawrence to Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Assigned C Adam Moore outright to Dufrham (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Sent RHP Chris Martin to Round Rock (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned OF Billy McKinney to Buffalo (IL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned SS Ildemaro Vargas to Reno (PCL). Sent 3B Deven Marrero to the AZL Diamondbacks for a rehab assignment.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned OF Preston Tucker to Gwinnett (IL). Reinstated LHP Max Fried from the 10-day DL. Acquired RHP Brad Brach from Baltimore for international signing bonus slot money.
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Cory Mazzoni to Iowa (PCL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned LHP Kyle Crockett outright to Louisville (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned OF Noel Cuevas to Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled INF Ryan McMahon from Albuquerque. Agreed to terms with OF Matt Holliday on a minor league contract and assigned him to Grand Junction (Pioneer). Sent RHP Chad Bettis to Albuquerque for a rehab assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent 2B Jonathan Villar to Colorado Springs (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Franklyn Kilome to Binghamton (EL). Recalled SS Luis Guillorme from Las Vegas (PCL). Sent 3B Todd Frazier to St. Lucie (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 2B Jesmuel Valentin to Lehigh Valley (IL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned OF Franmil Reyes to El Paso (PCL). Placed RHP Luis Perdomo on the 10-day DL. Reinstated RHP Jordan Lyles and LHP Jose Castillo from the 10-day DL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed 3B Anthony Rendon on the bereavement list. Assigned 1B Jose Marmolejos outright to Syracuse (IL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Ryan Russell. Released DE Owa Odighizuwa.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OL Erick Wren.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB George Atkinson III. Waived TE Bucky Hodges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.