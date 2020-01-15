Transactions
Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired LHP Jeffrey Springs from the Texas Rangers for 1B/OF Sam Travis.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired 3B James Nelson and cash considerations from the Miami Marlins for LHP Stephen Tarpley.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with C Robinson Chirinos and 3B Todd Frazier on one-year contracts.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Alex Wood on a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Zack Cozart on unconditional release waivers.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Damion Lee to a multiyear contract. Signed F Marquese Chriss.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Larry Fitzgerald to a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Announced the retirement of TE Antonio Gates.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Fired coach Gerard Gallant. Named Peter DeBoer coach.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Granted Northwestern graduate QB T.J. Green a sixth year of eligibility and will be eligible to compete in the upcoming 2020 season.

AUBURN — Named Tim Hudson volunteer assistant and pitching coach.

BOISE STATE — Promoted Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator.

CLEMSON — WR Tee Higgins will enter the NFL draft.

LSU — WR Justin Jefferson, S Grant Delpit, OL Saahdiq Charles, OL Lloyd Cushnberry, LB Patrick Queen and LB Jacob Phillips will enter the NFL draft.

MISSOURI STATE — Named Bobby Petrino football coach.

RUTGERS — Named Bob Fraser linebackers coach.

