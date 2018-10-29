BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Exercised their 2019 option on RHP Nate Jones. Declined their 2019 option on RHP James Shields, making him a free agent. Reinstated RHP Michael Kopech from the 60-day DL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane, general manager David Forst and manager Bob Melvin on contract extensions.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -- Exercised their 2019 on 1B Paul Goldschmidt.
NEW YORK METS — Named Brodie Van Wagenen general manager.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Named Jeff Albert hitting coach and Stubby Clapp first base coach. Agreed to terms with RHP Adam Wainwright on one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Exercised their 2019 options on LHP Madison Bumgarner and INF Pable Sandoval. Reinstated C Buster Posey, INF Pablo Sandoval, RHPs Jeff Samardzija, Johnny Cueto and Julian Fernandez from the 60-day DL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Exercised their club option for 2019 on LHP Sean Doolittle.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Fired coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley. Named defensive coordinator Gregg Williams interim head coach and running backs coach/associate head coach Freddie Kitchens offensive coordinator.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Fired offensive line coach Paul Alexander. Promoted assistant offensive line coach Marc Colombo offensive line coach. Named Hudson Houck offensive line and offensive staff adviser.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Antonio Garcia to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived S Maurice Smith and DT Jamiyus Pittman.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived LB Robert Spillane. Agreed to terms with FB Jalston Fowler.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Cassanova McKinzy from the practice squad. Signed DB Jason Thompson to the practice squad. Placed S Troy Apke on injured reserve.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Ottawa D Mark Borowiecki for three games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of Vegas F Cody Eakin on Sunday.
COLLEGE
FLORIDA STATE — Suspended WR Nyqwan Murray and LB Zaquandre White for the first half of next week's game.
ILLINOIS — Announced the resignation of defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson.
IOWA STATE — Announced sophomore QB Zeb Noland will transfer.
JACKSON STATE — Fired football coach Tony Hughes. Named John Hendrick interim football coach.
SOUTHERN CAL — Fired offensive line coach Neil Callaway. Announced offensive coordinator Tee Martin would no longer have play-calling responsibilities and coach Clay Helton would do the play calling.
