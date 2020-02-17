Transactions

BASEBALL
MLB — Suspended Houston Astros RHP Francis Martes for 162 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment.
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Tim Hill, INF Adalberto Mondesi, INF-OF Hunter Dozier, OF Bubba Starling and RHPs Scott Blewett, Carlos Hernandez, Jakob Junis, Glenn Sparkman and Kyle Zimmer on one-year contracts.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Cory Gearrin on a minor league contract.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with 2B Jason Kipnis on a minor league contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Terminated the contracts of CB T.J. Carrie, TE Demetrius Harris, G Eric Kush and LB Adarius Taylor.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Placed F Derek Ryan on IR, retroactive to Thursday.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Traded F Blake Coleman to Tampa Bay for F Nolan Foote and a conditional first-round draft pick in 2020 or 2021.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Acquired F Tyler Toffoli from the Los Angeles Kings for F Tim Schaller, F Tyler Madden, a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2022 draft.
COLLEGE
EASTERN MICHIGAN — Named Brandon Blaney tight ends coach, LaMarcus Hicks cornerbacks coach and Mike Piatkowski quarterbacks coach. Offensive line coach James Patton will be run game coordinator, Fred Reed safeties coach and pass game coordinator and special teams coordinator Jay Nunez will be the defensive tackles coach.