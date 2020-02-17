Transactions

BASEBALL

MLB — Suspended Houston Astros RHP Francis Martes for 162 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment.

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Tim Hill, INF Adalberto Mondesi, INF-OF Hunter Dozier, OF Bubba Starling and RHPs Scott Blewett, Carlos Hernandez, Jakob Junis, Glenn Sparkman and Kyle Zimmer on one-year contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Cory Gearrin on a minor league contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with 2B Jason Kipnis on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Terminated the contracts of CB T.J. Carrie, TE Demetrius Harris, G Eric Kush and LB Adarius Taylor.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League