BASEBALL

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with manager A.J. Hinch on a contract extension through the 2022 season.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed 1B Albert Pujols on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Aug. 29.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded C Bobby Wilson to the Chicago Cubs for C Chris Gimenez and a player to be named or cash.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Acquired C Chris Stewart from the Atlanta Braves for cash or a player to be named later.

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHP Mike Montgomery from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Alec Mills and RHP James Norwood to Iowa (PCL). Designated RHP Cory Mazzoni for assignment.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Thomas Robinson.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — F-C David West announced his retirement.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed C Doral Moore.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived CB Darius Hillary.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed C/G Greg Mancz to a contract extension through the 2020 season.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — DE Elvis Dumervil announced his retirement.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived/injury settlement RB Charles Sims III.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed D Noah Hanifin to a six-year contract.

COLLEGE

BAYLOR — Kicked DT Micheal Johnson off the football team for an unspecified violation of team rules.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Announced freshman DL Josh Belk has been declared eligible to play immediately.

