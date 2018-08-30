BASEBALL
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with manager A.J. Hinch on a contract extension through the 2022 season.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed 1B Albert Pujols on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Aug. 29.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded C Bobby Wilson to the Chicago Cubs for C Chris Gimenez and a player to be named or cash.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Acquired C Chris Stewart from the Atlanta Braves for cash or a player to be named later.
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHP Mike Montgomery from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Alec Mills and RHP James Norwood to Iowa (PCL). Designated RHP Cory Mazzoni for assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Thomas Robinson.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — F-C David West announced his retirement.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed C Doral Moore.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived CB Darius Hillary.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed C/G Greg Mancz to a contract extension through the 2020 season.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — DE Elvis Dumervil announced his retirement.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived/injury settlement RB Charles Sims III.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed D Noah Hanifin to a six-year contract.
COLLEGE
BAYLOR — Kicked DT Micheal Johnson off the football team for an unspecified violation of team rules.
SOUTH CAROLINA — Announced freshman DL Josh Belk has been declared eligible to play immediately.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.