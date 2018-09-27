BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Exercised their fourth-year team options on G Dejounte Murray and C Jakob Poeltl and third-year option on G Derrick White for the 2019-20 season.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Eric Reid to a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released WR Freddie Martino.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Released WR Rishard Matthews.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended St. Louis D Robert Bortuzzo for the final two preseason games and the first regular-season game for elbowing the head of Washington D Michal Kempny.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with D Brandon Davidson on a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
EAST CAROLINA — Signed baseball coach Cliff Godwin to a one-year contract extension through the 2023 season.
ST. JOHN'S — Named Mike Cragg director of athletics.
