BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Exercised their fourth-year team options on G Dejounte Murray and C Jakob Poeltl and third-year option on G Derrick White for the 2019-20 season.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Eric Reid to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released WR Freddie Martino.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released WR Rishard Matthews.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended St. Louis D Robert Bortuzzo for the final two preseason games and the first regular-season game for elbowing the head of Washington D Michal Kempny.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with D Brandon Davidson on a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Signed baseball coach Cliff Godwin to a one-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

ST. JOHN'S — Named Mike Cragg director of athletics.

