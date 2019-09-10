BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Byron Buxton on the 60-day IL. Reinstated RHP Kyle Gibson from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract lof INF Ronald Torreyes from Rochester (IL).
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Devin Williams from Biloxi (SL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Johnny Cueto from the 60-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended N.Y. Jets DL Nathan Shepherd six games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancers.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed OL Marcus Gilbert on IR. Released LB Dante Booker from the practice squad. Signed OL Jordan Mills.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DE Jordan Willis. Signed LB LaRoy Reynolds.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived TE Rico Gathers.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived/injured LB Tre Lamar.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed C Nick Martin to a contract extension. Signed QB Alex McGough from the practice squad. Waived CB Cornell Armstrong.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived/injured WR Marcus Johnson.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Terry Godwin to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived/injured WR Gehrig Dieter. Waived WR Byron Pringle. Returned WR De'Anthony Thomas to the active roster.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived TE Brandon Dillon. Released PK Chase McLaughlin from practice squad. Signed C Brett Jones.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed LB Tuzar Skipper off waivers from Pittsburgh.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed K Sam Ficken. Waived K Kaare Vedvik.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Agreed to terms with LB Jayrone Elliott. Signed QB Devlin Hodges to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed CB Jamar Taylor. Released CB Parry Nickerson.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived OL Caleb Benenoch. Placed S Justin Evans on IR. Signed S Andrew Adams and OT Josh Wells.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived RB Dalyn Dawkins. Agreed to terms with C Hronnis Grasu.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Robert Davis to the practice squad. Placed CB Greg Stroman on the IR.ins Waived TE J.P. Holtz. Released LB Darrell Williams. Signed DL T.Y. McGill and CB Simeon Thomas.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed C Pavel Zacha to a three-year contract.
