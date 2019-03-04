BASEBALL
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated SS Addison Russell from the restricted list.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed OF Miguel Tejeda Jr. to a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — CEO Larry Baer is taking a leave of absence.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Detroit C Zaza Pachulia $25,000 for confronting and verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection, during a March 3 game against Toronto.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Eric Bledsoe to a contract extension.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed the franchise tag on DT Grady Jarrett.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed the franchise tag on DE/LB Jadeveon Clowney.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed the franchise tag on LB Dee Ford.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released TE Dwayne Allen and WR Darren Andrews.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed QB Alex Tanney.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed G Isaac Seumalo to a three-year contract extension.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OL Mike Person to a three-year contract extension.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed the franchise tag on DE Frank Clark.
COLLEGE
BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Announced commissioner Jim Delaney will step down at the end of his contract on June 30, 2020.
OKLAHOMA STATE — Added the title of associate head football coach to receivers coach Kasey Dunn.
UTAH — Signed football coach Kyle Whittingham to a contract extension.
