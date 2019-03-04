Try 3 months for $3
BASEBALL

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated SS Addison Russell from the restricted list.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed OF Miguel Tejeda Jr. to a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — CEO Larry Baer is taking a leave of absence.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Detroit C Zaza Pachulia $25,000 for confronting and verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection, during a March 3 game against Toronto.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Eric Bledsoe to a contract extension.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed the franchise tag on DT Grady Jarrett.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed the franchise tag on DE/LB Jadeveon Clowney.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed the franchise tag on LB Dee Ford.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released TE Dwayne Allen and WR Darren Andrews.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed QB Alex Tanney.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed G Isaac Seumalo to a three-year contract extension.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OL Mike Person to a three-year contract extension.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed the franchise tag on DE Frank Clark.

COLLEGE

BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Announced commissioner Jim Delaney will step down at the end of his contract on June 30, 2020.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Added the title of associate head football coach to receivers coach Kasey Dunn.

UTAH — Signed football coach Kyle Whittingham to a contract extension.

