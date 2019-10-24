Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named David Ross manager and signed him to a three-year contract through the 2022 season.

CINCINNATI REDS — Named Alan Zinter hitting coach. Promoted Donnie Ecker to assistant hitting coach and director of hitting.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman for directing inappropriate comments at female reporters during clubhouse incident following Houston's pennant-winning victory over the New York Yankees.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Joe Girardi manager and signed him to a three-year contract through the 2022 season.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Phoenix Suns Deandre Ayton without pay for twenty-five games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated OL Drew Forbes from IR.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Marcus Gilchrist.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Davion Davis from the practice squad.

COLLEGE

NIAGARA — Announced the resignation of men's basketball coach Patrick Beilein. Named Greg Paulus men's basketball coach.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Announced G Blake Harris has left the men's basketball program for unspecified personal reasons.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments