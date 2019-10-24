BASEBALL
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Named David Ross manager and signed him to a three-year contract through the 2022 season.
CINCINNATI REDS — Named Alan Zinter hitting coach. Promoted Donnie Ecker to assistant hitting coach and director of hitting.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman for directing inappropriate comments at female reporters during clubhouse incident following Houston's pennant-winning victory over the New York Yankees.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Joe Girardi manager and signed him to a three-year contract through the 2022 season.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Phoenix Suns Deandre Ayton without pay for twenty-five games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated OL Drew Forbes from IR.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Marcus Gilchrist.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Davion Davis from the practice squad.
COLLEGE
NIAGARA — Announced the resignation of men's basketball coach Patrick Beilein. Named Greg Paulus men's basketball coach.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Announced G Blake Harris has left the men's basketball program for unspecified personal reasons.
