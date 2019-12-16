Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Smith on a two-year contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Signed 3B/OF Yoshitomo Tsutsugo to a two-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodríguez on a two-year contract.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Josh Lindblom on a three-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Rick Porcello on a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with C Luke Maile on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Seattle WR Josh Gordon indefinitely for violating the league's policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed OT Greg Little on IR. Activated WR Chris Hogan from IR.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Renell Wren on IR. Signed DE Freedom Akinmoladun from the practice squad. Signed K Kaare Vedvik to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released OL Caleb Benenoch. Signed LB Chris Covington from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT Mike Daniels and G Kenny Wiggins on IR. Claimed G Caleb Benenoch off waivers from Dallas.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Spencer Schnell to its practice squad. Released WR Trevion Thompson from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Traded Fs Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr, D Kevin Bahl, a conditional 2020 first-round draft pick and a conditional 2021 third-round draft pick to New Jersey for Fs Taylor Hall and Blake Speers.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Waived F Ilya Kovalchuk.

COLLEGE

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE — Suspended UNLV TE Giovanni Fauolo Sr. two games, DB Evan Austrie and TE Noah Bean one game and OL Justin Polu for half a game in 2020 for their involvement in a post-game fight against Nevada.

INDIANA — Announced the retirement of athletic director Fred Glass, effective at the end of the academic year.

