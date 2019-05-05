BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled LHP Caleb Frare from Charlotte (IL). Purchased the contract of RHP Juan Minaya from Charlotte. Transferred OF Jon Jay to the 60-day IL.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP Cody Anderson from Columbus (IL). Designated INF Max Moroff for assignment.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Selected INF Josh VanMeter from Louisville (IL). Optioned LHP Cody Reed to Louisville.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of RHP Burch Smith from San Antonio (PCL). Optioned RHP Taylor Williams to San Antonio. Designated RHP Jay Jackson for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned Ryan O'Rourke and Chris Flexen to Syracuse (IL). Recalled Tim Peterson and Tyler Bashlor from Syracuse.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Trey Wingenter of the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 4. Recalled RHP Phil Maton from El Paso (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled INF Jake Noll from Fresno (PCL). Placed 1B Matt Adams on the 10-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DE Jalen Dalton and OL Tommy Doles. Waived K John Baron, K Redford Jones, DE Lawrence Marshall and DB Adarius Pickett.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Kris Boyd.
