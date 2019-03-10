Try 3 months for $3
Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

FOOTBALL

National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released LB Justin Houston.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Philadelphia F Jakub Voracek two games for interference against New York Islanders D Johnny Boychuk during a March 9 game. Suspended Buffalo F Jack Eichel two games for an illegal check to the head of Colorado F Carl Soderberg during a March 9 game.

