FOOTBALL
National Football League
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released LB Justin Houston.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Philadelphia F Jakub Voracek two games for interference against New York Islanders D Johnny Boychuk during a March 9 game. Suspended Buffalo F Jack Eichel two games for an illegal check to the head of Colorado F Carl Soderberg during a March 9 game.
