FOOTBALL
National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed C Adam Redmond on IR. Signed DB Josh Jones from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed CB Bryce Callahan on IR. Reinstated WR Tim Patrick from IR.
DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Paul Perkins. Signed RB Bo Scarbrough. Signed P Matt Wile to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived RB John Kelly. Signed WR Nsimba Webster from the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived OT Andrew Donnal. Activated OT Julien Davenport from IR.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed C Ryan Kalil on IR. Signed OL Leo Koloamatangi.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released LB Jayrone Elliott and RB Tony Brooks-James. Signed WR Deon Cain and RB Kerrith Whyte Jr.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined St. Louis F Oskar Sundqvist $7,392.47 for charging Anaheim G John Gibson during a Nov. 16 game.
