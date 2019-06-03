Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced the administrative leave for Philadelphia OF Odúbel Herrera's was extended through June 17.

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned 2B Luis Arraez to Rochester (IL). Reinstated DH Nelson Cruz from the 10-day IL. Traded OF John Andreoli to Seattle.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Designated INF/OF Jim Adduci for assignment. Selected the contract of OF Carlos González from Iowa (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned 2B Keston Hiura to San Antonio (PCL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OL Chaz Green.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived LB Juwon Young. Signed WR Brandon Reilly.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Terrelle Pryor to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed OT Blake Hance.

COLLEGE

NEBRASKA — Announced the resignation of Darin Erstad baseball coach.

NEW MEXICO — Named April Sanchez assistant volleyball coach.

UCONN — Junior WR Keyion Dixon will transfer.

