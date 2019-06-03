BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Announced the administrative leave for Philadelphia OF Odúbel Herrera's was extended through June 17.
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned 2B Luis Arraez to Rochester (IL). Reinstated DH Nelson Cruz from the 10-day IL. Traded OF John Andreoli to Seattle.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Designated INF/OF Jim Adduci for assignment. Selected the contract of OF Carlos González from Iowa (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned 2B Keston Hiura to San Antonio (PCL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OL Chaz Green.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived LB Juwon Young. Signed WR Brandon Reilly.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Terrelle Pryor to a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed OT Blake Hance.
COLLEGE
NEBRASKA — Announced the resignation of Darin Erstad baseball coach.
NEW MEXICO — Named April Sanchez assistant volleyball coach.
UCONN — Junior WR Keyion Dixon will transfer.
